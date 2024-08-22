First Alert Weather: Summer returns

This week has brought a taste of fall to Western New York, but that trend is changing as we head into the end of the week. Thursday night will remain mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. That fresh, cool air will hang around on the way out the door Friday morning with temperatures in the low 60s and a clear morning commute. Friday afternoon starts our warmup with highs near 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine and some high-level clouds moving into the afternoon hours.

A dissipating area of low pressure over Canada is attempting to extend moisture into our region Saturday as it heads south. However, a layer of dry air will stifle out most showers throughout Saturday. On Sunday, an isolated shower is possible but mostly fair weather will stick around through the end of the weekend. Ridging from the west will bring us up into the mid to upper 80s moving into the middle of next week.