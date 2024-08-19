First Alert Weather: Summer slowly returns this week

After a very damp, gloomy, and cool Monday, we’re only going up from here.

It’ll be a slow process, but our weather will get brighter and warmer as the week goes on. Mist and drizzle from Monday will tend to hang on – at least into part of the overnight. The sky will try to clear at times, but it’ll be a challenge.

Tuesday will see a mostly cloudy sky once again, with a little mist and drizzle, along with a few showers at times. Generally, it will not be as wet or gloomy as Monday, with at least a few limited breaks of sun.

Wednesday will get better, with an isolated shower to the east, along with more sun and temperatures approaching 70 degrees. Overnight lows will be cool and comfortable, dropping into the lower 50s away from Lake Ontario.

Thursday should rebound back into the mid 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky, with Friday back up near 80.

If you’re hoping for a nice weekend, you’re in luck. We all are, as we expect dry weather, seasonably warm air back into the 80s, and a good deal of sun. In fact, we expect the warm and dry weather to last through at least late Tuesday. Wednesday may see a better chance for some showers and storms with the approach of a cold front, but that is still more than a week away.

