First Alert Weather: Summer weather sticks around – for now

There are a lot of events going on around Rochester and the Greater Rochester area.

The Rochester half marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning and I do not think we could have asked for a better running forecast. That trend is going to continue as we end the weekend strong.

Highs in the low to mid 80s Sunday and dew points in the upper 50s are allowing us to feel those summer temperatures without a high amount of humidity. We will stay mainly clear this evening, allowing for those temperatures to cool down into the low 60s, with upper 50s in higher elevations.

High pressure is still pushing most moisture off to our north and south, so drier air Sunday night at low levels should keep away most fog through the overnight hours. However, some is still possible for the river valleys and near Lake Ontario.

The start to your work week is, again, another beautiful one. High temperatures on Monday will hang out in the low 80s with only a few higher clouds in the sky. We keep this nice weather trend going until the overnight hours on Tuesday.

An area of low pressure currently just off the coast of North Carolina will likely bring us some tropical moisture headed into Wednesday. This is when you could finally see some scattered showers and storms. However, summer is still not over with us as we are looking at ending this coming week in the 80s with plenty of sunshine.