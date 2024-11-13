First Alert Weather: Sunny and seasonably chilly on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold weather on Wednesday morning will ease a bit with lots of sunshine and top temperatures into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Expect fair weather on Wednesday night in the 30s, so not as cold. There will be increasing clouds on Thursday with a shower threat later in the day and at night.

There will be clearing skies on Friday with some nice weather ahead for the weekend and sunshine on Saturday. It will be cloudy on Sunday with temperatures in the low 50s.

The weather is looking nice for the big Bills game against KC on Sunday afternoon. One thing to watch will be a system bringing in showers Sunday night into Monday. Keep an eye on the timing of that for the end of the game and the ride home.

