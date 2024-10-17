First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm end to the week with coment in the sky

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a few lake effect clouds clear from the region on Thursday morning, we will see bright sunshine and dry weather with temperatures into the 50s.

Another cold night is on the way with temperatures dropping into the 30s with clear skies. The clear skies will give us a great view of the full moon and a comet on Thursday evening.

The Full Hunter’s Moon will rise around sunset at 6:23 p.m. Look to the eastern sky. The moon looks most spectacular near the horizon. At the same time look west and you may see Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas. The comet will be visible to the right of the planet Venus for an hour or so after sunset.

The comet will be in the sky for the next several nights. Our weather will stay dry and nice into the weekend. Pleasant warming trend is on the way as well with temperatures into the 60s to near 70 for the weekend and low 70s next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the frost potential at night and updates to seeing the moon and comet.