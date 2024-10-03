First Alert Weather: Sunny on Thursday but shower possible Friday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a chilly Thursday morning, we will warm nicely in the afternoon with lots of sunshine as temperatures rise into the 70s.

There will be a chance for the northern lights on Thursday night, so stay tuned for updates. Friday will start with sunshine but a weak cold front will bring some clouds in the afternoon. A brief shower is possible late into Friday or during the early part of the evening, but most of the time will be dry.

Saturday will be cooler in the 60s, sunny and dry. Looking ahead to Sunday, we need to watch the arrival time of a stronger cold front. We will see some clouds on the increase and a milder breeze with temperatures into the 70s.

Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will move in late afternoon and last into the night. Cooler weather arrives next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain to end the weekend.