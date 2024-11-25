First Alert Weather: Sunny start to Monday and possible snow on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunshine will give way to clouds with some rain on Monday night. Afternoon temperatures will be well into the 40s.

Tuesday will start mild, near 50 degrees with a few showers. A cold front will move through with windy and colder weather moving into the region. Wind gusts 30-40 mph are possible with temperatures falling to near 40 later in the day.

Wednesday’s weather looks quiet for much of the region for the busy travel day. The forecast for Thanksgiving is still highly uncertain. There are two different solutions being presented by the models with not much agreement as of this morning.

One track is further north and could bring the region some wet snow. The other track is further to the south which would cause most of the precipitation to miss us. We need to watch for new data arriving later today to see if any agreement starts to develop so stay tuned for updates.

After Thanksgiving, all signs point to a much colder wintry pattern on Friday into the weekend and beyond. This pattern will likely produce areas of lake-effect snow across parts of the region. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the Thanksgiving snow threat.