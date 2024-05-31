First Alert Weather: Sunny start to the weekend

The sunshine we saw on Friday will continue to start the weekend, with high pressure drifting overhead. This also means we’ll see a clear sky Friday night. This is good, because we have a shot at seeing the Northern Lights. Of course, this is only if the aurora does in fact, show up. If it does, the sky will be clear to see it. We’ll post updates on social media and on-air Friday night.

Saturday will see plenty of sunshine, with high clouds moving in later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s to near 80 away from Lake Ontario, but communities near the immediate lakeshore will be about 10 degrees cooler on Saturday. Clouds begin to move in ahead of our next system Saturday night, but we’ll stay dry. That will change on Sunday, with some showers making a return, but Sunday’s weather has been trending a little drier. This is great news for outdoor plans, including the Fairport Canal Days! Still, prepare for at least a few showers on Sunday.

We’ll begin to warm up on Monday, with highs near 80, then into the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of an isolated thundershower during the afternoon, Tuesday should be dry. Wednesday will see a better chance of at a few showers or rumbles Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the best chance for some storms on Thursday. We’ll then see a pattern change, bringing cooler air back into the Great Lakes and Northeast toward next weekend, keeping us a little unsettled.