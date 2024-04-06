First Alert Weather: Sunshine for Sunday, then some clouds move in on Monday

Our weather cleared faster than anticipated, and many are thankful to finally get the gloom out of Rochester, especially the Red Wings! The Wings finally were able to play their home opener, after postponing four days in a row due to the weather. And the weather will cooperate for the double header on Sunday. We’ll start off Sunday with some clouds around, but should clear them out quickly, becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will start in the lower to mid 30s, then end in the lower 50s.

All eyes have been on Monday’s forecast for the total solar eclipse for weeks now, and we’re really fine tuning the cloud forecast (and will continue to make adjustments right up through Monday). A warm front lifting through will bring high clouds Sunday night into Monday morning, followed by some mid clouds being added to the mix by lunchtime. Yes, this will lower our viewability of the eclipse into the afternoon, but we *should* still be able to see the moon blocking out the sun and casting a shadow on the earth. Conditions won’t be perfect, but it’ll still be an event to witness, as we fall into darkness for almost four minutes, in the middle of the afternoon. Temperatures will actually fall back about 5-10 degrees during totality, then climb back up toward 60 as the sun comes back out.

That warm front will push us well into the 60s on Tuesday, and may push us to 70 under a partly cloudy sky. The rest of the week will also remain mild, but showers and periods of rain will move back in by Wednesday, with cooler air working back in later on Friday.

Stick with the First Alert Weather Team for continued sky updates on Monday.