First Alert Weather: Sunshine on Tuesday and warm through Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A gorgeous day is ahead with sunshine on Tuesday morning and some increasing high clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures are a little warmer on Tuesday with a southerly breeze. It will be warmer on Tuesday night as temperatures stay in the upper 60s.

Expect hot and humid weather on Wednesday as we get close to 90 degrees. A few passing showers and a local thundery downpour is possible later in the day on Wednesday into the night. We’re not expecting hours of rain but, for some, it could interrupt outdoor plans and fireworks shows.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July on Thursday, plan on warm and muggy conditions and mainly dry weather with sun and clouds in the mid and upper 80s. Weather looks good for fireworks Thursday night. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the thunder threat for Wednesday.