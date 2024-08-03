First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns for Sunday

A few “hit and miss” showers were around for your Saturday, but the entire area should begin to dry out tonight. As a weak high-pressure system drifts across the eastern Great Lakes on Sunday, a return to sunshine is likely. However, the humidity will remain rather high to finish the weekend. Then another weak front will cross Western New York on Monday, which will once again raise the probability of rain.

Saturday night, look for mostly cloudy skies before midnight, then clearing is expected late Saturday night. Some patchy valley fog is possible south of Rochester. The low temperature will be in the middle 60s. Sunday it is back to the sunglasses with partly to mostly sunny skies. Expect lots of humidity and a high temperature in the upper 80s. Monday and Tuesday will bring passing showers and thunderstorms. At this point, there is no sign of severe weather, and as a result, the News10NBC First Alert threat tracker will remain green.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.