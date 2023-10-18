First Alert Weather: Temperatures will near 60 on Wednesday; Warmer on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be lots of clouds on Wednesday morning, which may break for a little sun in the afternoon with temperatures near 60 degrees and mainly dry conditions.

Warmer weather is in store for Thursday with a gusty wind and temperatures near 70. Plan on some rain for Friday as a cold front crosses the region. Behind that front, temperatures will drop into the 50s Saturday and the 40s on Sunday.

There will be a storm along the coast that will keep things unsettled with some rain at times through the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the track of that storm to see if weekend ends up a washout or more showery at times.