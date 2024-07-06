First Alert Weather: The dog days of summer have arrived

Wake up Saturday morning to a stick and damp start? This is thanks to a few showers that rolled through early Saturday morning, but that is not what is expected for the afternoon. Saturday will continue to feature sticky conditions with highs in the 80s, but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. There is the chance for a passing light shower Saturday afternoon, but it’s not much to worry about as it will be brief. The summertime weather will continue into Saturday evening and night.

For those heading to Innovative Field Saturday evening for the Red Wings game, and post-game Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performance, the weather will hold up nicely as clear skies are expected with temperatures in the 70s. The same goes for those in Canandaigua Saturday night as they will have their fireworks display. Clear skies are in the forecast with temperatures in the 70s. Sunday will feature an even nicer day as we see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, along with highs in the low 80s.

The weather will continue to feel like summer through the upcoming week with highs in the 80s and sticky conditions “sticking” around. Our next chance for rain will come Tuesday afternoon as a few showers and storms will be possible, and then on Thursday we will track the remnants of Beryl as they could make a turn towards our region with widespread rain.