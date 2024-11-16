First Alert Weather: The weekend ends with dry weather

A big ridge of high-pressure will remain in the vicinity of Western New York as we wrap-up the weekend. This will ensure that dry weather stays with us through Sunday evening. That is good news for Bills fans heading to Highmark Stadium for the big game. However, a slowing cold front will move into the area early Monday morning. As a result, a few light rain showers will be possible into the very early morning hours on Monday.

Tonight, look for mainly clear, moonlit skies for most of the night. The low temperature will be in the low to mid – 30s. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and limited sunshine. The high temperature is expected to reach 53 degrees. It will turn cloudy with a rain shower possible, but any wet weather should be arriving after midnight. The temperature will fall into the lower 40s. Monday there could be a scattered rain shower early, otherwise skies will become partly sunny for the afternoon. The temperature again pushing into the middle 50s.

The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are watching for a big change in the weather pattern starting Thursday and likely lasting into the weekend. This will bring unseasonably chilly weather with blustery conditions and occasional rain and wet snow showers likely. As this time, little or no accumulation is expected.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.