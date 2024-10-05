First Alert Weather: Threat Tracker still green, but tracking strong storms for Sunday

Sunny skies and mild mid-60 degree weather is expected for the remainder of our Saturday. Very cool temperatures can be expected Saturday night in the mid-40s with minimal cloud cover. If you are able to stay up late, take this opportunity to spot the Northern Lights! An incoming coronal mass ejection is expected to provide possible visibility of the aurora after 11 p.m. Saturday night with the view line stretching down into parts of northern Pennsylvania.

Though the Threat Tracker is still green for Sunday, a rather robust front will be rolling through the Northeast through Sunday evening. This could be taking our threat level from green to yellow as we head into Sunday. A strong pressure gradient and strong mid-level flow are hugging the southern end of a large low pressure system over Canada. This means the 70 degree temperatures we will feel on Sunday will be abruptly brought to a halt as this front brings highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s going into the workweek. A few of these storms between 5-7 p.m. on Sunday could become severe. A perfect combination of this sharp temperature gradient, a sunny morning, brief high dewpoints, and wind shear will allow for these storms to grow and intensify.

The First Alert Weather Team at News10NBC will keep you up to date on the latest as we head through the rest of your Saturday and into Sunday morning.