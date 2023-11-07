First Alert Weather: Tracking a cold front and wind on Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Enjoy the mild weather on Tuesday morning with temperatures well into the 50s to start the day.

Clouds are moving in and it will be a rather overcast sky much of Election Day with a brief shower or two as a cold front slowly crosses the region later Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Behind that front, the wind will switch to the northwest and usher in some colder weather.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s later on Tuesday with wind gusts 20-30mph. Looking ahead to Wednesday, a much colder day is on the way. We will start Wednesday morning around the freezing mark and struggle to get past 40 in the afternoon.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on a brief mix to rain tomorrow night into Thursday as temps warm up once again.