First Alert Weather: Tracking colder weather as we head into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds will give way to some sunshine and a cool breeze through Friday afternoon. A weak cold front will arrive later in the afternoon into the evening with a slight shower threat but most of us stay dry.

Colder aid arrives for the weekend with some lake effect clouds to start off Saturday with a scattered snow or rain shower. Temperatures on Saturday will near 40.

Chilly weather continues into Sunday with some sunshine and dry weather with temperatures in the low 40s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on and light lake flakes.