First Alert Weather: Tracking light snow and rain for Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly sunny and brisk weather on Wednesday and no issues for your Wednesday night plans. Temperatures will remain in the 40s with a little wind but not as strong as yesterday.

For Thanksgiving Day, we have a weak system moving by to our south with some light snow and rain for the morning that will taper to showers in the afternoon and evening. Impacts will be minimal with mainly just wet roads and a little slush on grassy surfaces around Rochester.

In the hills to the south, an inch or two is possible. Friday into the weekend, we have to monitor our first big lake-effect snow of the season. Initially, the main bands off of Erie and Ontario will impact the Western Southern Tier and the Tug HiIll regions. Some of the Erie snow will pile up later Friday into Saturday in Wyoming County with some lighter accumulations in parts of Livingston and Ontario counties.

There will be very little snow in Rochester into much of the weekend. As we head toward Sunday night and early next week the Ontario band will try and sink south and bring wintry weather to Rt. 104, Rochester and Wayne County.

This looks to be our best chance for snowy weather. Stay tuned to News10NBC for all the latest updates on the lake effect snow this weekend into next week.