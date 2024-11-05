First Alert Weather: Tracking possible record warmth for Election Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a very mild, albeit cloudy, start to Election Day with temperatures in the low 60s.

Behind the warm front that passed through on Monday comes southerly winds and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, which will bring our temperatures up to possibly record levels.

The record for Tuesday is 77 degrees, set in 2022, and our current forecast has Rochester reaching 78. The Finger Lakes region in general will experience temperatures averaging about 20 degrees above normal. It will also be slightly breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. A beautiful day to go out and vote.

There will be another mild night on Tuesday with lows once again in the low 60s. Showers associated with the cold front will move into the region early Wednesday morning and will last through the afternoon.

The rest of the week is looking nice, with temperatures slightly above normal and no rain in sight. Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all things weather and to stay up to date throughout this warm and breezy Election Day.