First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and milder temperatures on Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect a mostly cloudy and milder Monday ahead with mainly dry weather into the afternoon. Showers arrive Monday evening and night with some gusty winds.

The wind will continue into Tuesday as drier weather returns and slightly colder weather moves in. Some light rain and snow on Wednesday but no big issues are anticipated with temperatures generally above freezing.

The weather turns more wintry later this week into the weekend. There will be some snow showers on Friday with a cold front moving through the region. Behind that front, some very cold weather arrives for the weekend with snow showers and local lake flakes looking likely with some accumulations.

This may bring enough snow to give us a white Christmas as temperatures will stay cold into Christmas Eve and Day with perhaps a little light snow at times for the holiday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on winter’s return later in the week.