First Alert Weather: Tracking rain and wet snow later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect increasing clouds on Tuesday with temperatures around 50 and just a small shower threat later in the afternoon and evening.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry on Wednesday with temperatures into the 50s. A steady rain will arrive on Wednesday evening and last into Thursday morning with much of the region picking up half an inch to an inch of beneficial rain.

Colder air will begin to move in Thursday morning and some of the rain will mix with and change to wet snow in the hills south of Rochester with a small slushy accumulation possible.

We’re tracking windy and cold with areas of rain and wet snow into Friday and Saturday. At this time, we’re not looking at wintry impacts in Rochester but a few inches of snow is possible in the higher hills to the south.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain and any updates to the snow forecast south of the Thruway.