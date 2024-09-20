First Alert Weather: Tracking showers and possible thunder for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect gorgeous weather on Friday but we will see a chance of showers and local thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon.

It won’t be a washout for plans but if you will be outside in the afternoon, especially between 3-6 p.m., keep an eye to the sky and be prepared for some raindrops with a possible downpour and thunder.

You can easily get updates and the latest radar data with the News10NBC Weather App. Any storms will clear in the evening.

Nice weather will be back on Sunday. Next week will bring a more unsettled pattern with slightly cooler weather. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain for your Saturday plans.