First Alert Weather: Tracking showers and wind for Veterans Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry weather on Monday morning into the early afternoon for Veterans Day. Temperatures will remain steady in the 50s with a gusty breeze.

A cold front will approach the region after 3 p.m. with an increasing threat for showers into the early evening. As the front moves by, we will see some gusty wind close to 40 mph for a few hours on Monday night.

Looking ahead to Tuesday morning, clouds will clear for some sun but it will be a chilly day with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. It will be frosty cold on Tuesday night as readings drop into the 20s and low 30s.

It will be sunny and dry on Wednesday with showers returning Thursday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest timing for rain.