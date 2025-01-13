First Alert Weather: Tracking wind, cold, and bands of lake effect snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A cold front will cross Western New York on Monday with a few snow showers. Temperatures will begin in the mid-30s but fall into the 20s behind the front later into Monday as the wind will increase and gust 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

Lake effect snow will develop off Lake Erie in the afternoon into Monday night with several inches of accumulation likely for parts of Genesee and Wyoming Counties. Snow showers will occasionally move through Rochester and the Finger Lakes but amounts there will be light.

Windy and cold weather on Tuesday with winds shifting to the northwest by evening. This will bring a snow band off Ontario into the 104 corridor with some accumulations Tuesday night into Wednesday, including the Rochester metro with a couple of inches of snow.

More wind and cold and snow showers linger into Thursday. We’re watching next weekend with some mix of snow on Saturday with snow showers on Sunday and then even colder arctic air looks to arrive next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the lake snows through midweek.