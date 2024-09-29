First Alert Weather: Unseasonably mild for Sunday evening and early next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the remnants of Helene move east across the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic States, mainly dry air is in place for Western New York on Sunday evening.

You can expect some sunshine and unseasonably mild weather for Monday and Tuesday before an approaching cold front nears the area for Tuesday evening and Wednesday. This will bring a return to a few showers for Rochester, especially Tuesday night.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday night. If the skies are clear enough, there could be some patchy valley fog. The low temperature will be within a few degrees of 60.

Monday brings a few morning clouds, but overall, you can expect partial sunshine. The temperature reaching the low to mid-70s. Tuesday starts with mostly sunny skies, then the clouds will increase with a few showers possible by Tuesday evening. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.