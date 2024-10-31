First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm and showers on Halloween night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s going to be a windy and unseasonably warm Halloween with temperatures getting up to 78 degrees and wind gusts reaching 30 miles per hour on Thursday.

Depending on cloud cover and how strong those southwest winds are, it could get even warmer. The Halloween temperature record in Rochester is 80 degrees. Perhaps we may see another tie like we did on Wednesday.

The weather team at News10NBC is closely tracking a cold front bringing rain into the area on Thursday night. The timing on that is looking promising for the moment with showers not expected to begin until 7 to 8 p.m. However, make sure to stay tuned for updates throughout the day as the cold front draws near.

It will be cloudy, very windy, and back down to more seasonable temperatures on Friday after that cold front passes. Winds will be in the 20 to 35 miles per hour range with gusts perhaps up to 40 mph a little before sunrise. Temperatures will get up into the low 50s.

The weekend should be dry with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 50-degree range. Then, a continuous chance of showers through the first half of next week.

Make sure to stay tuned to News10 NBC for more updates on the showers on Thursday night.