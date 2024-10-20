First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm to start the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A huge high-pressure system is anchored over the Ohio Valley and into the northeast for the next 72 hours.

This will provide more sunshine and unseasonably warm weather for the Rochester area. In fact, Rochester will be within a few degrees of the record high temperature for Monday and Tuesday. These warmer temperatures are more typical for early September rather than late October and we get to enjoy the warmth without any of the summer humidity.

A cold front will cross the area by Wednesday, which will bring a gusty wind and sharply cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

On Sunday night, look for clear, moonlit skies again. It will not be as cool as the last few nights with the low temperature near 50 degrees. Monday features another day of bright sunshine. It will turn breezy with the high in the upper 70s. The record is 80 degrees set back in 2007.

Tuesday looks like more sunshine and a high temperature near 80 degrees. The record is 82 degrees set in 1979. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the forecast.