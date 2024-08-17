First Alert Weather: Unsettled and sticky weekend ahead

Waking up to a muggier start this Saturday as dew points have climbed back into the mid-60s. We are also much warmer too as temperatures are starting off near 70 degrees. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid and low 80s, and dew points will remain sticky.

The reason we are warmer and more humid is due to a warm front that lifted through Friday night. This warm front will help pop up showers and storms Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoon will not be washed out, but after 2 p.m. is when showers and storm chances increase. A few showers and storms will turn into scattered showers and storms by Saturday evening. Those rain chances will continue into Saturday night before drying out late. Showers and storms that do pop Saturday will have a chance to produce gusty winds and locally heavy rain. This is not a widespread event, but a stray storm could turn severe.

As far as rain, flash flooding will be something to watch as locally heavy rain showers could dump up to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. Not a widespread concern, but a heavy shower will be possible. Scattered showers and storms continue into Sunday, but no severe threat is in the forecast.

Sunday will feature more cloud cover and showers chances all day. It is not a rain-out on Sunday either, but on-and-off rain showers will be possible throughout the day.

We begin to turn cooler on Monday, but we will continue to be unsettled with showers likely as low pressure and a cold front finally push through. When things are all said in done, over the next three days most of our region will likely see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain.