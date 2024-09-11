First Alert Weather: Warm and dry into the weekend; Some wildfire smoke

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking mostly sunny and mild weather on Wednesday with temperatures close to 80 degrees. There will be more comfortable and cool weather on Wednesday night.

It will be another beauty for Thursday but the sky will start to look a little hazy as western wildfire smoke will drift overhead. Thankfully, it will be high in the atmosphere and not cause any issues for air quality.

Great weather will persist into the weekend. Hurricane Francine will make landfall in Louisiana later on Wednesday but the remnants of that storm will not make it to Rochester. The storm will also have no impact in Florida so the Buffalo Bills forecast for Thursday night will be hot and humid with a small thunder threat during the game.

Our next chance of rain will not arrive until the middle of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the hurricane and any updates to the wildfire smoke forecast.