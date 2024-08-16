First Alert Weather: Warm and humid weather on the way, along with some showers

Hazy sunshine to start our Friday will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon with temps well into the 80s today.

Warm front arrives tonight with a shower possible this evening and thunder a threat overnight.

Most of that rain will clear by early Saturday morning with a mainly dry start to the day tomorrow. Unfortunately, showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase during the afternoon so be prepared for a few downpours and strong storms during Saturday.

Expect more of the same on Sunday with some dry time but also a thunder threat with humid conditions. More showers are likely on Monday but that will give way to sunny and cool, dry weather for the middle of next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of storms for the weekend ahead.