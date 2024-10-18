First Alert Weather: Warm and sunny through the weekend with chance to see comet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A cold Friday morning will give way to a beautiful afternoon as temperatures bounce back into the 60s with lots of sunshine. Expect clear skies on Friday night.

Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset into the 30s and 40s. Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas will be in the western sky right after sunset with a chance to see it between 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather looks fantastic. Mild sunny afternoons and cool clear nights are ahead. The weather couldn’t be nicer for any outdoor events or trips to the local farms for pumpkins, apples, and hayrides.

It will also be great weather for the Bills game on Sunday. It will be fair and mild into next week with temperatures in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. The next chance for rain won’t be until late Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the comet and any frost chances in the morning hours.