First Alert Weather: Warm for back-to-school before rain arrives this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect clear skies on Wednesday with temperatures warming nicely into the 70s to near 80 degrees.

The sky will appear a hazy as some wildfire smoke will be way up in the atmosphere. However, there are no issues for air quality.

Another thing to note is the weed pollen levels are high. If your allergies are acting up that’s the reason why and pollen levels will stay high through the end of the week. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by Friday with a summery feel to the day to end the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend, some rain will move through on Saturday as temperatures will cool quite a bit. Sunday will not be a washout but a couple showers possible with changeable skies and a breeze for the Buffalo Bills home opener.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on timing of rain for your Saturday plans.