First Alert Weather: Warm into the weekend with some hazy skies from wildfires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect another beautiful day on Thursday with temperatures into the 80s with lots of sunshine.

The weather will be slightly more humid and the sky will have that hazy look due to wildfire smoke. The smoke is from the western U.S. so it will have no impacts on air quality.

Keep an eye out for some very red sunsets next couple of days. The fair weather will continue for Friday and the weekend ahead. The nice weather will continue into early next week before we could get some rain next Wednesday or Thursday.

