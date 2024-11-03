First Alert Weather: Warm start to week ahead; Tracking near record-high on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This will be the third week in a row that Western New York could come close to a record high temperature.

As a high-pressure system slides off the New England coast, a warm southerly wind flow will develop across the Great Lakes. It will turn unseasonably warm for Monday and temperatures will be within a few degrees of the record for Tuesday. This Election Day will be windy at times but will feel more like early September. Finally, a cold front will cross the Rochester area by mid-week which will bring a return to cooler temperatures.

For Sunday night, it appears it will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. It will not be as cool as last night with the low temperature near 40 degrees and the temperature may begin to rise after midnight.

On Monday, there could be a few breaks of sunshine in the early morning. Then more clouds with a spotty shower possible for the afternoon. The mercury will rise into the low to middle 60s. Tuesday features partial sunshine and it will be windy at times with gusts near 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Rochester will be near the record high temperature of 77 degrees which was set back in 2022. Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.