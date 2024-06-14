First Alert Weather: Warm this weekend and tracking possible heat wave next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skies will clear on Friday morning with a refreshing breeze off the lake in the afternoon. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Friday than yesterday, in the mid 70s.

Expect sunny and dry weather on Saturday in the 60s and low 70s. After a cool morning on Sunday, the rest of Father’s Day looks terrific with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming to near 80.

Hot weather is on the way next week with a heat wave possible. Temperatures near 90 are in store for Monday and into the low to mid 90s through Thursday next week.

Increasing humidity will bring the feel like heat index close to if not over 100 degrees. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the high heat for next week.