First Alert Weather: Warm weekend ahead and more humid next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect beautiful weather on Friday with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with dry conditions and nothing more than a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon.

There will be clear skies for your Friday night plans in the 50s. A gorgeous weekend is on the way with temperatures in the low 80s and a good deal of sunshine for both days.

On Sunday, the humidity will inch up a little with just a small late day shower/thunder threat but most of us stay dry. Nice summer weather next week with warm and muggy days and mainly rain-free. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on any small late day thunder chances as the warmer weather build into the region.