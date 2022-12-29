First Alert Weather: Warmer weather ahead with some rain for New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nice weather is ahead for Thursday with some sunshine to start the morning and clouds increasing later in the day.

The conditions will be dry and mild with temperatures from the 40s and low 50s. It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday night into Friday with temperatures well into the 50s on Friday. There will be a couple showers but it won’t be a washout.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the New Year’s holiday, we have some rain in the forecast on Saturday. Timing looks to be late morning through the afternoon into the evening.

Most of the rain will be gone by midnight with temps in the 40s. Rainfall amounts will be light averaging about a quarter to half an inch on Saturday. New Year’s Day will be a bit cooler with a passing shower but no wintry weather to deal with. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain for the weekend.

