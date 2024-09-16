First Alert Weather: Warmth continues this week with small shower threat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful start to the week with lots of sunshine on Monday and temperatures into the 70s and 80s in the afternoon.

Pollen count is high so allergy sufferers take note of that. Expect another nice day on Tuesday with just a few more clouds around. Look for the full Harvest Moon on Tuesday night and then more clouds Wednesday into Thursday as a storm system meanders along the coast.

There is a small chance a shower that could reach us but it stays mainly dry. More nice weather is in store for Friday into next weekend with warm weather.

Fall arrives on Sunday and the weather looks good next Monday for the Bills game Monday night. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the shower threat this week.