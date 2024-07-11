First Alert Weather: Weather quieting down and eventually clearing out

Our Yellow Alert is over. Wild weather from Wednesday is gone at this point, but not before leaving a mark! The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued not only a record number of tornado warnings for a single day, but for an entire year! That resulted in at least two confirmed tornadoes south of Buffalo. No confirmed tornadoes locally, but we did have over a dozen reports of thunderstorm wind damage.

We’ll be left with tropical air and some lingering showers and downpours overnight and Thursday morning, before gradual clearing in the afternoon. We’ll end the work week on a high note, with more sunshine and warmer air once again. The weekend also looks pretty nice, with dry weather and warm air on Saturday, followed by more warmth on Sunday and Monday. A few showers will start to creep back in by Monday or Tuesday, as our next cold front approaches. This will likely bring some storms to the area by the middle of next week, followed by a round of refreshing and cooler air late next week.