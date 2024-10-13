First Alert Weather: Wet and chilly start to the week

Occasional light rain, gray skies and chilly temperatures will be in the mix for the next couple of days. Most of the time, temperatures will be in the 40s, which is more typical for the middle of November. As a result, it will not be pleasant conditions to venture out to view the fall colors.

This dreary weather will last through Wednesday before a huge area of high-pressure system moves across the eastern half of the country. This next weather system is likely to bring an extended period of dry and warmer weather starting Thursday and Friday.

Sunday night, look for occasional light rain and maybe some light patchy fog. The low temperature will be near 40 degrees. Monday, a few more showers are likely for the morning, then skies may brighten for the afternoon. Again, it will be chilly for this time of the year with the high temperature in the upper 40s. Tuesday more showers are expected with the temperature in the middle to upper 40s. The overnight hours may be cold enough for a few ice pellets in the higher elevations south of Rochester.

Sunshine returns for Thursday with warmer weather arriving for the weekend.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.