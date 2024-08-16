First Alert Weather: Wet and stormy at times, but not a total weekend washout

The forecast for the weekend hasn’t changed, unfortunately. We’re still tracking a slow-moving storm that will keep us unsettled for the majority of the weekend. But, that doesn’t mean the whole weekend will be a washout. A warm front bringing a round of rain and rumbles overnight should largely clear the area by morning. Expect mainly dry conditions through early afternoon, although a few showers may pop from time to time. Then, we’ll see a better chance for later afternoon/evening storms with some local downpours. So, you should be able to get out with mostly dry conditions until later in the afternoon, but it is a good idea to keep the First Alert Weather app handy to track any showers or storms with radar. Sunday will remain unsettled with off and on showers and some storms, but again, not an all-day rain. Wet weather will tend to be a bit more frequent on Sunday compared to Saturday.

Monday will be the last unsettled day with showers likely as a cold front passes through. High pressure building in behind the cold front will set us up for lovely weather for the rest of the week, with plenty of sunshine, cool and comfortable air and low humidity.