First Alert Weather: Wet at times this weekend, but the forecast is trending drier

The weekend is upon us, and while we may wish we had warm dry air and sunshine, we won’t. That being said, our forecast has been trending drier and better over the last 24 hours. We’ll still see a cold front moving through and stalling into Saturday, but the amount of moisture associated with it is much less. So, showers will be developing overnight, with a few showers in the morning, but that should be it for the daylight hours. A little bit of sun may also poke through the clouds by afternoon.

We’re not done with the weekend rain, though, as another slug of moisture will move in Saturday night and last into Sunday morning. We should clear that out by Sunday afternoon, leaving us with mostly cloudy but mostly dry weather to end the weekend.

We’ll see fair weather to start the work week with a good deal of sun Monday and Tuesday, before another round of showers and a few storms with our next storm Wednesday into Thursday. Looking ahead to the opening day of the Lilac Festival, we may see a few hit-and-miss showers and slightly cooler air, but nothing that should alter your plans if you do want to attend the festival on Friday.