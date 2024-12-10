First Alert Weather: Wet for Tuesday and Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People are waking up to unseasonably mild and humid conditions on Tuesday with current temperatures in the mid 40s.

Those temperatures are expected to climb all the way to 50 degrees by the afternoon. There will also be the onset of rain showers in the afternoon, which will last all the way through Tuesday night and Wednesday, although there will be gaps in the rain here and there.

Wednesday night is when temperatures drop enough to see some mixed precipitation and then west-southwest winds will create a snow band off Lake Erie that we are monitoring very closely. This snow band has the potential to reach up into Monroe County Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which could impact travel.

Currently, we are green on the threat tracker for Thursday but we will continue to monitor this snow band to see if it has the potential to warrant a Yellow Alert. It will depend on how strong and in what direction the wind is, as that will determine how far into the Rochester area the snow could reach.

But for now, the main concern is for areas south of Buffalo as well as parts of Genesee and Wyoming County, where the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Friday.