First Alert Weather: Wetter weather returns for the kickoff of Lilac Festival

Rain moving south of the area Thursday night will tend to lift northward, giving us a wet end to the work week. This means we’ll see showers around for the opening day of the Lilac Festival, and temperatures in the mid 50s with lots of clouds. The Finger Lakes will see the most persistent rain showers, while areas north and west of Rochester will tend to see some drier weather on Friday. The steadiest rain will move out overnight, leading to a dry start to the weekend.

We’ll still remain somewhat unsettled this weekend, with some scattered showers returning during the afternoon, but the morning should be dry with some sun. Sunday morning may start off with some showers, but we’ll tend to see mainly dry weather and even some sun for Mother’s Day afternoon.

Rain chances will continue into the new work week, with some rain redeveloping on Monday, and some more showers on Tuesday. Next week’s forecast is still a bit fuzzy, with a stationary front draped nearby, which will impact our temperatures and our rain chances. Stick with us as we fine tune the forecast.