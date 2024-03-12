First Alert Weather: When winter is spring and spring is winter

I have not heard any complaints about the weather lately, and that is a pleasant surprise for this time of the year. We know Western New York can get just about any kind of weather for the month of March. However, with all of this sunshine and warmer weather, maybe your yard is starting to see the crocuses coming up or the early variety of snow drop flowers. Unfortunately, traditionally we usually see those flowers getting crushed by a late season snowfall.

It is highly unusual to measure six days of record high temperatures in only a time span of four weeks. Many of these records date back to the 1800s. Just look at the month of February when we measured four days of records. And let me refresh your memory of what happened on Feb. 27. That was the day we reached 73 degrees and that tied the record for the warmest day ever recorded for the month of February.

The heat is on again for the month of March. Thus far, two days have recorded record warmth and both these days were also in the 70s. Looking ahead, the next day to highlight is Wednesday with a record of 71 degrees set back in 1978. Although we may not break this record, we may nudge it a little with forecast temperature expected to be in the middle 60s.

One week from today is the vernal equinox, also known as the first day of spring. However, quite often Mother Nature likes to play cruel jokes on us. You may have heard that winter-like weather is expected.