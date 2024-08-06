First Alert Weather: Widespread rain coming to an end — for now

At times, it was a steady light rain for this Tuesday, but drier air is heading towards Western New York. A high-pressure system will be building in later Tuesday and Wednesday and this will provide Rochester with about 48 hours of dry, clear weather. However, it now appears that the remnants of Hurricane Debby will be moving up the East Coast, and some of that rain will be moving into our area for Thursday night and Friday.

Tuesday night, look for any lingering showers to taper off and come to an end. Skies will begin to clear later Tuesday night with patchy valley fog developing. The low temperature will be in the upper 50s. Wednesday should be a beautiful day with bight sunshine and lower humidity. The high temperature should reach near 77 degrees. Thursday, hazy sunshine will fade with increasing clouds for the afternoon. The high temperature will approach 80 degrees. Then the remnants of Hurricane Debby will bring some steadier rain and the rain could be heavier east of the Genesee Valley. The high temperature is expected to only reach the low to middle 70s. At this time, the News10NBC threat tracker is green for Friday’s rain, but you will want to check back with us as new forecast data becomes available.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.