First Alert Weather: Windy and cold with local lake effect snow.

Rochester, N.Y.- Tuesday will be another wintry day with mostly cloudy skies and cold weather. Temperatures will be in the low 20’s with wind gusts 25-35mph bringing a feel like wind chill around zero. Tracking two lake effect snow bands. The one over Lake Ontario will stay to our north much of the day with nothing more than a flurry or snow shower into Tuesday afternoon. The band off Lake Erie will drift a little to the north and could bring an inch or two of new snow into parts of Wyoming and Livingston County through midday. The wind will shift to the northwest this evening and that will push the Lake Ontario snow south into metro Rochester and along Rt. 104 Tuesday evening and night. This band will weaken and settle further south overnight. Snow amounts will mainly around an inch or two with a bit more in Wayne County. Snow showers and windy cold weather will continue for Wednesday with a little more accumulation south of Lake Ontario.

More snow showers and cold weather on Thursday. The chill will ease a bit on Friday with temperatures back into the 30s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for latest on the weekend as an arctic front arrive with some snow and a mix. Get the latest on any impacts for the Bills playoff game Sunday and then some bitter cold weather for next week.