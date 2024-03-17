First Alert Weather: Windy and colder weather on the way with some snow showers next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Mostly cloudy skies and a colder breeze on tap for Sunday with a few scattered showers of rain and maybe a snowflake.

A few gusts near 30 mph later Sunday morning into the afternoon. Looking ahead to next week temps will generally be in the 30s with snow showers and local lake flakes. Not anticipating any storms but there will be a couple opportunities for some accumulation during the week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the snow chances for next week.