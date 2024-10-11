First Alert Weather: Windy and mild on Friday with chance of northern lights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plenty of sunshine is in store for Friday with temperatures bouncing back nicely from a cold morning to a much milder afternoon well into the 60s.

The wind will become quite gusty on Friday at 20-30 mph. Expect fair skies on Friday night, staying milder with the northern lights possible once again. Looking ahead to the weekend, we will have fair weather on Saturday for any outdoor plans near 60 degrees and breezy.

Sunday looks a little wet with showers likely and much cooler with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s. Cool weather to start next week followed by another warm-up later in the week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the chances for the northern lights and also the timing of the rain for later in the weekend.