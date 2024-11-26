First Alert Weather: Windy on Tuesday and look at the Thanksgiving forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The latest update on the system for Thanksgiving is showing the track just a little too far south to have any big impacts locally.

We may see some wet snow or a mix during the morning and early afternoon on Thursday but amounts will be under an inch and mainly on grassy surfaces with just wet roads expected. In the hills to the south, a couple inches of snow will be possible.

Lake effect snow will develop Friday into the weekend. Initially, with a west wind, the snowbands will be east of the lakes in the Tug Hill region and over the Western Southern Tier, having very little impact in Rochester. As the winds shift a bit later Saturday into Sunday, some snow showers may begin to move through Rochester and also impact the Bills game Sunday night.

Stay tuned for updates on that into the weekend. More wintry weather at times looks likely for much of next week.

For your Tuesday, we could see a couple more showers first thing this morning then clearing skies and gusty winds on the way. Gusts of 30-40 mph on Tuesday will usher in slightly colder weather as temperatures drop to near 40 from around 50 in the morning.

Expect dry weather on Tuesday night and also nice weather for Wednesday. No major issues are expected for holiday travel over the next few days. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on precipitation for Thanksgiving and the more wintry pattern down the road.